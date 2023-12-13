Where Does Kaltura Capture Save Files on PC?

Introduction

Kaltura Capture is a popular screen and video recording software used many individuals and organizations. Whether you are a student, teacher, or professional, Kaltura Capture allows you to easily capture and share your screen recordings. However, one common question that arises among users is: where does Kaltura Capture save files on a PC? In this article, we will explore the answer to this question and provide some additional information about the software.

Where are Kaltura Capture files saved?

When you record a video using Kaltura Capture, the default location for saving the files on your PC is the “Kaltura” folder. This folder is typically located in the “Documents” directory. However, it’s important to note that the exact location may vary depending on your operating system and user preferences. Therefore, it is recommended to check your settings or preferences within the Kaltura Capture software to confirm the exact location of your saved files.

FAQ

Q: Can I change the default save location for Kaltura Capture files?

A: Yes, you can change the default save location for Kaltura Capture files. To do this, open the Kaltura Capture software and go to the settings or preferences menu. From there, you can specify a new folder or directory where you want your recordings to be saved.

Q: Can I choose the file format for my Kaltura Capture recordings?

A: Yes, Kaltura Capture allows you to choose the file format for your recordings. The software supports various formats such as MP4, FLV, and AVI. You can select your preferred format from the settings or preferences menu.

Q: Can I easily share my Kaltura Capture recordings with others?

A: Absolutely! Kaltura Capture provides seamless integration with various platforms, including learning management systems (LMS) and video hosting platforms. You can easily upload and share your recordings with others following the provided sharing options within the software.

Conclusion

Knowing where Kaltura Capture saves files on your PC is essential for easy access and organization of your recordings. By default, the software saves files in the “Kaltura” folder within the “Documents” directory. However, users have the flexibility to change the default save location and choose their preferred file format. With its user-friendly features and integration capabilities, Kaltura Capture continues to be a reliable choice for screen and video recording needs.