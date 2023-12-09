Where Does Joel Take Ellie at the End?

In the highly acclaimed video game “The Last of Us,” players are taken on an emotional journey through a post-apocalyptic world. The game’s ending leaves players with a sense of curiosity and wonder as to where the main characters, Joel and Ellie, end up. Let’s delve into this question and explore the possible destinations for our beloved protagonists.

At the end of the game, Joel rescues Ellie from a group of scientists who intended to use her immunity to develop a cure for the deadly Cordyceps fungus. Joel, driven his paternal instincts and love for Ellie, decides to save her from this fate. He kills the scientists and escapes with Ellie, leaving the facility in ruins.

The exact location where Joel takes Ellie is left open to interpretation. However, it is heavily implied that they return to Tommy’s settlement, a safe haven for survivors. Tommy, Joel’s brother, had established a community where people could live and rebuild their lives. This settlement provides a sense of security and a chance for Joel and Ellie to find solace after their arduous journey.

FAQ:

Q: What is Cordyceps fungus?

A: Cordyceps is a type of parasitic fungus that infects insects and other arthropods. In “The Last of Us,” a mutated strain of Cordyceps has infected humans, turning them into aggressive and mindless creatures.

Q: Who are Joel and Ellie?

A: Joel is the main protagonist of “The Last of Us,” a hardened survivor who forms a deep bond with Ellie, a young girl who is immune to the Cordyceps infection.

Q: Why did Joel save Ellie?

A: Joel saved Ellie because he couldn’t bear to lose another daughter figure in his life. He had lost his own daughter at the beginning of the outbreak and couldn’t let Ellie suffer the same fate.

In conclusion, while the exact destination is left open-ended, it is likely that Joel takes Ellie back to Tommy’s settlement, where they can find safety and a chance at a new beginning. “The Last of Us” captivates players with its gripping narrative, leaving them with a sense of hope for the future of these beloved characters.