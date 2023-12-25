Where Does Elliott in ET Live?

In the heartwarming and iconic film “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial,” the young protagonist Elliott forms an extraordinary bond with a friendly alien. As the story unfolds, viewers are left wondering where exactly Elliott and his extraterrestrial friend reside. Let’s delve into the world of this beloved film and uncover the answer to the question: where does Elliott in ET live?

The Setting:

“ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” takes place in a suburban neighborhood located in the fictional town of “Llanview,” California. The film, directed Steven Spielberg, was released in 1982 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The picturesque neighborhood serves as the backdrop for Elliott’s adventures with his newfound alien companion.

Elliott’s Home:

Elliott and his family reside in a charming two-story house within the suburban neighborhood. The house, which was actually a real location in Tujunga, California, became an iconic symbol of the film. Fans of “ET” often visit the house, which still stands today, to pay homage to this beloved cinematic masterpiece.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is the house from “ET” still standing?

A: Yes, the house used as Elliott’s home in the film is still standing in Tujunga, California. It has become a popular tourist attraction for fans of the movie.

Q: Can I visit the house?

A: Yes, the house is privately owned but can be viewed from the street. However, it is important to respect the privacy of the current residents and not trespass on their property.

Q: Are there any other notable locations from the film?

A: While the house is the most recognizable location, other scenes were filmed in various parts of California. The iconic bicycle chase scene, for example, was shot in the city of Porter Ranch.

In conclusion, Elliott from “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” lives in a fictional suburban neighborhood in the town of Llanview, California. His house, which still stands in Tujunga, has become a cherished landmark for fans of the film. So, if you ever find yourself in the area, take a moment to visit this iconic piece of cinematic history and relive the magic of Elliott’s extraordinary friendship with ET.