Despite Missing Out on Ohtani, Blue Jays Must Rethink Their Strategy

The Blue Jays were left disappointed when the news of Shohei Ohtani’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers broke. However, this setback should not deter the team from pursuing other avenues to strengthen their roster.

One area of concern for the Blue Jays is the impending free agency of their star players, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. With only two years left of team control, it is essential for the front office to initiate discussions regarding contract extensions. Both Guerrero and Bichette have proven themselves to be valuable assets, and retaining them should be a top priority for the team. Ensuring their long-term commitment will not only solidify the lineup but also provide fans with a reason to support the team amid the massive investment in stadium renovations.

When it comes to negotiating Guerrero’s next contract, it might be wise to consider Rafael Devers’ extension with the Boston Red Sox as a reference point. Despite playing different positions and Guerrero experiencing a less impressive season, Devers’ contract offers a starting point for negotiations. As for Bichette, his recent performance and the market value of elite shortstops like Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager, and Trea Turner should be taken into account. If an agreement cannot be reached, the Blue Jays should explore potential trades to maximize the value of these assets.

With Ohtani off the market, the Blue Jays must now compete with other big-spending teams for the remaining free agents. Adding another quality starting pitcher like Blake Snell or Yoshinobu Yamamoto would solidify their rotation and potentially provide room for a trade to address offensive needs. Alek Manoah, who garnered interest from other teams, could be a viable trade piece. Additionally, the team should focus on acquiring an impact outfielder with power and a reliable third baseman. Players like Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman come to mind, although their recent performances may raise questions about their long-term value.

Though the Blue Jays did not secure Ohtani’s services, they should not lose sight of their ultimate goal. Adapting their strategy and pursuing other talented players will be crucial in extending their competitive window and satisfying the fan base.