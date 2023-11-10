Where do Ryanair get their planes from?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, has a fleet of over 450 planes that fly to more than 200 destinations. But have you ever wondered where they get all those planes from? Let’s take a closer look at the sources of Ryanair’s aircraft.

Buying new planes:

Ryanair primarily acquires its planes purchasing them directly from aircraft manufacturers. The airline has a long-standing relationship with Boeing, an American aerospace company, and exclusively operates their aircraft. Ryanair’s fleet mainly consists of Boeing 737-800 planes, which are known for their fuel efficiency and reliability. These new planes are ordered directly from Boeing and are delivered to Ryanair over a period of several years.

Leasing:

In addition to buying new planes, Ryanair also leases aircraft from various leasing companies. Leasing allows the airline to quickly expand its fleet without the significant upfront costs associated with purchasing new planes. Leasing companies, such as GECAS and Avolon, own a large number of aircraft and lease them to airlines like Ryanair on a short-term or long-term basis.

Second-hand market:

Ryanair also acquires planes from the second-hand market. When other airlines retire or upgrade their fleets, Ryanair often takes the opportunity to purchase these used aircraft at a lower cost. These planes undergo thorough inspections and maintenance before being integrated into Ryanair’s fleet.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why does Ryanair primarily use Boeing planes?

A: Ryanair has chosen to exclusively operate Boeing planes due to their fuel efficiency, reliability, and compatibility with the airline’s operations.

Q: How often does Ryanair add new planes to its fleet?

A: Ryanair regularly adds new planes to its fleet to accommodate its growing passenger demand. The airline typically receives a few new planes each year.

Q: Are all Ryanair planes the same?

A: Ryanair’s fleet mainly consists of Boeing 737-800 planes, but the airline has also introduced the newer Boeing 737 MAX 200 model. These planes have similar features and are configured to maximize passenger capacity.

In conclusion, Ryanair acquires its planes through a combination of purchasing new aircraft directly from Boeing, leasing from various leasing companies, and purchasing used planes from the second-hand market. This diverse approach allows Ryanair to maintain a modern and efficient fleet while managing costs effectively.