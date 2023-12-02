Where do recorded Loom videos go?

In today’s digital age, video communication has become an essential tool for individuals and businesses alike. One popular platform that enables users to record and share videos seamlessly is Loom. But have you ever wondered where your recorded Loom videos actually go once you hit that stop button? Let’s dive into the journey of your Loom videos and find out.

Uploading and storing your Loom videos

Once you finish recording a video on Loom, it is automatically uploaded to the cloud. This means that your video is securely stored on Loom’s servers, ensuring that it is easily accessible whenever you need it. By storing your videos in the cloud, Loom eliminates the need for you to worry about local storage limitations or the risk of losing your videos due to device malfunctions.

Privacy and security measures

Loom takes privacy and security seriously. Your recorded videos are stored securely using encryption techniques, which means that only authorized individuals can access them. Loom also provides various privacy settings, allowing you to control who can view your videos. Whether you want to share your videos with specific individuals, a team, or make them public, Loom offers flexible options to suit your needs.

Sharing and collaboration

Once your video is uploaded, Loom provides you with a unique link that you can share with others. This link allows recipients to view your video directly in their web browser, without the need for any additional software or plugins. Loom also offers collaboration features, enabling multiple users to comment on videos, making it a valuable tool for remote teams or educational purposes.

FAQ

Q: Can I download my recorded Loom videos?

A: Yes, Loom allows you to download your recorded videos in various formats, such as MP4 or GIF, so you can have a local copy if needed.

Q: How long are my Loom videos stored?

A: Loom offers different storage options depending on your subscription plan. Free users can store their videos for up to 7 days, while paid plans provide longer storage durations.

Q: Can I delete my Loom videos?

A: Absolutely! Loom gives you the ability to delete your videos at any time. Simply navigate to your video library and select the videos you wish to remove.

In conclusion, Loom provides a convenient and secure platform for recording, storing, and sharing videos. With its cloud-based storage, privacy settings, and collaboration features, Loom ensures that your recorded videos are easily accessible, protected, and ready to be shared with others. So next time you hit that record button on Loom, rest assured that your videos are in safe hands.