Where Do My Loom Videos Go?

Have you ever wondered what happens to your Loom videos after you hit that record button? Loom, the popular video messaging platform, allows users to easily create and share videos for various purposes. But where do these videos actually go once you’ve finished recording? Let’s dive into the journey of your Loom videos and find out.

The Journey Begins: Uploading and Processing

Once you finish recording your Loom video, it is automatically uploaded to Loom’s servers. These servers are responsible for processing your video, ensuring it is ready to be viewed and shared. During this stage, Loom’s servers optimize the video for playback on different devices and internet connections, ensuring a smooth viewing experience for your audience.

Storage and Security

After processing, your Loom video is securely stored on Loom’s servers. Loom takes data security seriously and employs industry-standard measures to protect your videos from unauthorized access. This means that only you and those you choose to share the video with will be able to view it.

Sharing and Accessibility

Once your video is processed and stored, you have full control over who can access it. Loom provides various sharing options, allowing you to share your video via a private link, embed it on a website, or even download it for offline use. You can also choose to share your video with specific individuals or groups, ensuring that only the intended recipients can view it.

FAQ

Q: Can I delete my Loom videos?

A: Yes, you have the option to delete your Loom videos at any time. Simply navigate to your video library and select the video you wish to delete. Keep in mind that once a video is deleted, it cannot be recovered.

Q: How long are my Loom videos stored?

A: Loom offers different storage options depending on your subscription plan. Free users can store their videos for up to 7 days, while paid subscribers enjoy longer storage periods, ranging from 30 days to unlimited storage.

Q: Can I download my Loom videos?

A: Yes, Loom allows you to download your videos in various formats, including MP4 and GIF. This feature comes in handy if you want to keep a local copy of your video or share it on other platforms.

In conclusion, your Loom videos go through a journey of uploading, processing, storage, and sharing. With Loom’s user-friendly interface and robust security measures, you can create and share videos with confidence, knowing that your content is in safe hands. So go ahead, record that next Loom video and share it with the world!