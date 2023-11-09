Where do M&S eggs come from?

In the world of food production, transparency and traceability are becoming increasingly important to consumers. People want to know where their food comes from and how it is produced. This is especially true when it comes to eggs, a staple in many households. So, where do M&S eggs come from?

M&S, also known as Marks & Spencer, is a well-known British retailer that prides itself on providing high-quality products to its customers. When it comes to eggs, M&S sources them from a network of carefully selected British farmers who adhere to strict animal welfare and environmental standards.

The eggs sold M&S are all free-range, meaning that the hens have access to outdoor space where they can roam and exhibit natural behaviors. This is in contrast to caged hens, which are confined to small cages and unable to move freely. M&S believes in supporting farmers who prioritize the welfare of their animals, and this commitment is reflected in the quality of their eggs.

M&S eggs are also produced in an environmentally sustainable manner. The company works closely with its farmers to ensure that their practices minimize the impact on the environment. This includes measures such as using renewable energy sources, managing waste responsibly, and protecting natural habitats.

FAQ:

Q: What does “free-range” mean?

A: Free-range refers to a farming method where animals, in this case, hens, have access to outdoor areas where they can roam and forage.

Q: Are M&S eggs organic?

A: While M&S offers a range of organic products, not all of their eggs are organic. However, they do ensure that their eggs come from farms that prioritize animal welfare and environmental sustainability.

Q: How can I be sure that M&S eggs are ethically sourced?

A: M&S has a comprehensive sourcing policy that includes regular audits and inspections of their suppliers. They also work closely with organizations such as the RSPCA to ensure that their animal welfare standards are met.

In conclusion, M&S eggs come from a network of carefully selected British farmers who prioritize animal welfare and environmental sustainability. By choosing M&S eggs, consumers can be confident that they are supporting ethical and responsible farming practices.