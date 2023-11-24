Where do most Jews live?

In a world that is home to over 7 billion people, it is fascinating to explore the distribution of different religious and ethnic groups. One such group is the Jewish community, which has a rich history and a global presence. So, where do most Jews live?

The Global Jewish Population

The Jewish population is spread across various countries, with significant concentrations in specific regions. According to the Pew Research Center, as of 2020, the largest Jewish populations can be found in the following countries:

1. Israel: With a population of approximately 9.3 million people, Israel is home to the largest Jewish community in the world. Over 74% of Israel’s population identifies as Jewish.

2. United States: The United States has the second-largest Jewish population, estimated to be around 7.5 million people. Major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami have vibrant Jewish communities.

3. France: France is home to the third-largest Jewish population, with an estimated 450,000 to 500,000 Jews residing in the country. Paris has a particularly significant Jewish community.

4. Canada: Canada is home to approximately 392,000 Jews, making it one of the largest Jewish populations in the world. Toronto and Montreal have thriving Jewish communities.

5. United Kingdom: The United Kingdom has a Jewish population of around 292,000 people. London is the center of Jewish life in the country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does “Jewish” mean?

A: “Jewish” refers to individuals who identify with or are descendants of the Jewish people, an ethnoreligious group with a shared history, culture, and religion.

Q: Are Jews only found in these countries?

A: No, Jews can be found in many countries around the world. However, the countries mentioned above have the largest Jewish populations.

Q: Are there any other countries with significant Jewish populations?

A: Yes, countries like Russia, Argentina, Germany, Australia, and Brazil also have substantial Jewish communities.

Q: Why do Jews live in different countries?

A: Jewish migration has occurred throughout history due to various factors, including persecution, economic opportunities, and the establishment of the State of Israel.

Q: Is Israel the only country with a majority Jewish population?

A: Yes, Israel is the only country where the majority of the population identifies as Jewish.

Conclusion

While Israel remains the epicenter of the Jewish population, Jews can be found in significant numbers in countries across the globe. The dispersion of Jewish communities has contributed to the diversity and richness of Jewish culture and traditions worldwide.