What Happens to Deleted Vimeo Videos?

Have you ever wondered what happens to videos that are deleted from Vimeo? As one of the most popular video-sharing platforms, Vimeo hosts a vast amount of content. But what happens when a user decides to remove their video? Let’s dive into the world of deleted Vimeo videos and uncover the fate of these digital creations.

Where do deleted Vimeo videos go?

When a video is deleted from Vimeo, it doesn’t simply vanish into thin air. Instead, it is moved to a hidden section of the platform called the “Trash.” The Trash acts as a temporary holding area for deleted videos, allowing users to recover their content if they change their minds or accidentally delete something.

How long do videos stay in the Trash?

Videos remain in the Trash for a period of 30 days. During this time, the video can be restored the user who deleted it. However, after the 30-day mark, the video is permanently removed from the Trash and cannot be recovered.

What happens to videos after they are permanently deleted?

Once a video is permanently deleted from the Trash, it is gone for good. Vimeo removes all traces of the video from their servers, making it virtually impossible to retrieve. This ensures that the video is completely erased from the platform and is no longer accessible to anyone.

Can deleted Vimeo videos be found elsewhere?

Once a video is deleted from Vimeo and permanently removed, it cannot be found or accessed through the platform. However, it’s important to note that if the video was shared or embedded on other websites or social media platforms, those links may still exist. In such cases, clicking on the link will lead to an error message or a blank page, indicating that the video is no longer available.

In conclusion, when a video is deleted from Vimeo, it is initially moved to the Trash where it can be recovered within 30 days. After that, the video is permanently deleted from the platform and cannot be retrieved. It’s crucial to think twice before hitting that delete button, as once a video is gone, it’s gone forever.