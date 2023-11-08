Where do Craig and Weisz live?

In the world of Hollywood celebrities, the whereabouts of famous actors and actresses often become a topic of curiosity for fans and media alike. One such couple that has piqued the interest of many is the talented duo of Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. Known for their remarkable acting skills and captivating on-screen presence, this power couple has managed to keep their personal lives relatively private. However, there have been some glimpses into their living arrangements over the years.

London, England: Daniel Craig, the renowned British actor best known for his portrayal of James Bond, calls London his home. Born and raised in the English capital, Craig has a deep connection to the city and has often been spotted enjoying its vibrant atmosphere. With its rich history, cultural diversity, and thriving entertainment industry, London provides the perfect backdrop for Craig’s career and personal life.

New York City, United States: On the other side of the Atlantic, Rachel Weisz, the talented British-American actress, has made New York City her base. Known for her versatile performances in films such as “The Constant Gardener” and “The Favourite,” Weisz has embraced the bustling energy and artistic spirit of the Big Apple. The city’s vibrant theater scene and diverse cultural offerings have undoubtedly influenced her craft.

FAQ:

Q: Do Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz live together?

A: Yes, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are married and share a home together. While they maintain residences in both London and New York City, they often travel between the two cities due to their respective work commitments.

Q: Are there any other places they own property?

A: While London and New York City are their primary bases, it is rumored that the couple also owns additional properties in other locations. However, details about these properties have not been publicly disclosed.

Q: Do they have any children?

A: Yes, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have a daughter together. They welcomed their first child in 2018, but they have chosen to keep their daughter’s life out of the public eye, respecting their desire for privacy.

In conclusion, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have chosen to establish their homes in two vibrant cities, London and New York City. While they may lead glamorous lives on the silver screen, their choice of residences reflects their desire for a balance between their successful careers and personal lives.