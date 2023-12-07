Where are BlueJeans Recordings Stored?

In today’s digital age, video conferencing has become an essential tool for businesses and individuals alike. One popular platform that offers reliable and secure video conferencing services is BlueJeans. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, BlueJeans has gained a significant following. However, many users often wonder where their recorded meetings and conferences are stored. Let’s delve into the world of BlueJeans recordings and find out where they go.

Where do BlueJeans recordings go?

When you record a meeting or conference on BlueJeans, the recordings are automatically saved to the cloud. This means that your recordings are securely stored on BlueJeans’ servers rather than on your local device. Storing recordings in the cloud offers several advantages, such as easy accessibility from anywhere with an internet connection and the ability to share recordings with others effortlessly.

How long are BlueJeans recordings stored?

BlueJeans provides users with the flexibility to choose how long their recordings are stored. By default, recordings are retained for 30 days. However, users can extend this duration to 90 days or even indefinitely, depending on their subscription plan and preferences. It’s worth noting that extending the storage duration may incur additional costs, so it’s essential to review your plan details.

Are BlueJeans recordings secure?

BlueJeans takes security seriously and employs various measures to ensure the safety of your recordings. All recordings are encrypted both in transit and at rest, meaning that they are protected from unauthorized access. Additionally, BlueJeans complies with industry-standard security protocols and regulations to maintain the privacy and integrity of your data.

Can I download BlueJeans recordings?

Yes, you can download your BlueJeans recordings for offline viewing or archiving purposes. BlueJeans provides users with the option to download recordings in various formats, including MP4 and M4A. This feature allows you to have a local copy of your recordings, giving you more control over your data.

In conclusion, BlueJeans recordings are securely stored in the cloud, offering easy accessibility and sharing capabilities. With the ability to choose the storage duration and the option to download recordings, BlueJeans provides users with flexibility and control over their recorded content. So, the next time you record a meeting or conference on BlueJeans, rest assured that your valuable recordings are in safe hands.