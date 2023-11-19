Where did they film Thanksgiving?

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, many people gather around their television screens to watch heartwarming movies and TV shows that capture the essence of this beloved holiday. But have you ever wondered where these productions were filmed? From iconic parades to cozy family dinners, let’s take a closer look at some of the most famous Thanksgiving filming locations.

1. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a cherished tradition for many Americans. This iconic parade, featuring giant balloons, floats, and performances, takes place in the heart of New York City. The route stretches for 2.5 miles, starting at 77th Street and Central Park West, then making its way down to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square. Millions of spectators line the streets each year to witness this spectacular event.

2. Central Perk from Friends: Friends, the beloved sitcom, has given us countless memorable Thanksgiving episodes. The iconic coffee shop where the friends often gathered, Central Perk, was filmed on a set in Los Angeles. While the exterior shots of the café were filmed in New York City’s Greenwich Village, the interior scenes were all created on a soundstage.

3. Home for the Holidays: This heartwarming film, directed Jodie Foster, tells the story of a dysfunctional family coming together for Thanksgiving. The movie was primarily filmed in Baltimore, Maryland. The city’s charming neighborhoods and historic architecture provided the perfect backdrop for this family-centric story.

FAQ:

Q: Are all Thanksgiving movies and shows filmed on location?

A: No, many productions use a combination of on-location shooting and studio sets to create the desired atmosphere.

Q: Are there any other famous Thanksgiving filming locations?

A: Yes, other notable locations include Plymouth, Massachusetts, where the first Thanksgiving took place, and various suburban neighborhoods that capture the essence of a traditional Thanksgiving celebration.

Q: Are there any Thanksgiving movies or shows filmed outside of the United States?

A: While most Thanksgiving-themed productions are set in the United States, some international films and TV shows have also embraced the holiday, often with their unique cultural twist.

As you gather with loved ones this Thanksgiving, take a moment to appreciate the magic of these filming locations that have brought joy and warmth to our screens. Whether it’s the bustling streets of New York City or the cozy interiors of a sitcom set, these places have become an integral part of our Thanksgiving traditions.