Where did Selena get shot?

In a tragic turn of events, the world lost a rising star on March 31, 1995, when Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, known simply as Selena, was fatally shot. The beloved Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and fashion designer was only 23 years old at the time of her untimely death. The incident occurred at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Selena had gone to confront Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club and manager of her boutiques.

According to reports, Selena had discovered that Saldívar had been embezzling money from her fan club and boutiques. Determined to confront her former friend and employee, Selena met Saldívar at the motel. Unfortunately, the meeting took a tragic turn when Saldívar pulled out a gun and shot Selena in the back. The bullet pierced her right shoulder, causing severe damage to her vital organs.

Selena managed to flee the room and ran towards the motel lobby, desperately seeking help. However, she collapsed due to the severity of her injuries. Paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed her to the nearby Corpus Christi Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

FAQ:

Q: Who shot Selena?

A: Yolanda Saldívar, the president of Selena’s fan club and manager of her boutiques, shot her.

Q: Where did the shooting take place?

A: The shooting occurred at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Q: How old was Selena when she was shot?

A: Selena was 23 years old at the time of the shooting.

Q: What were the circumstances surrounding the shooting?

A: Selena had discovered that Saldívar had been embezzling money from her fan club and boutiques, leading to a confrontation at the motel.

Q: What were Selena’s injuries?

A: Selena was shot in the back, with the bullet piercing her right shoulder and causing severe damage to her vital organs.

The tragic shooting of Selena shook the music industry and her fans worldwide. Her legacy continues to live on through her music, fashion, and the impact she made as a trailblazing Latina artist.