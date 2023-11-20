Where did Katie Couric go after Today show?

After spending 15 years as the co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, Katie Couric bid farewell to her morning show family in May 2006. Her departure left many wondering what her next move would be and where her career would take her. Since then, Couric has embarked on a diverse and successful journey, making her mark in various media platforms.

Following her departure from Today, Couric made a groundbreaking move to CBS News, becoming the first solo female anchor of a major network evening news broadcast. She took the helm of the CBS Evening News in September 2006, aiming to revitalize the program’s ratings and bring a fresh perspective to the news landscape. Couric’s tenure at CBS was marked her signature interviewing style and in-depth reporting, earning her critical acclaim and numerous awards.

In 2011, Couric decided to explore new opportunities and left CBS News. She ventured into daytime television, launching her own syndicated talk show, Katie, in September 2012. The show focused on a wide range of topics, from news and current events to lifestyle and human interest stories. Couric’s warm and relatable approach resonated with audiences, making her show a success.

In addition to her television ventures, Couric has also delved into digital media. She served as the Global Anchor for Yahoo News from 2013 to 2017, conducting high-profile interviews and producing original content for the online platform. Couric’s digital presence allowed her to reach a broader audience and adapt to the evolving media landscape.

FAQ:

Q: What was Katie Couric’s role on the Today show?

A: Katie Couric was the co-anchor of NBC’s Today show for 15 years, from 1991 to 2006.

Q: Where did Katie Couric go after leaving the Today show?

A: After leaving the Today show, Couric joined CBS News as the anchor of the CBS Evening News. She later launched her own talk show, Katie, and served as the Global Anchor for Yahoo News.

Q: Did Katie Couric’s move to CBS News make history?

A: Yes, Couric became the first solo female anchor of a major network evening news broadcast when she joined CBS News.

Q: What is Katie Couric doing now?

A: Currently, Couric is involved in various projects, including producing documentaries, hosting podcasts, and contributing to news outlets as a journalist and interviewer.

In conclusion, Katie Couric’s career has been marked her versatility and adaptability in the ever-changing media landscape. From her iconic role on the Today show to her groundbreaking move to CBS News and her successful foray into daytime television and digital media, Couric continues to make a significant impact in the world of journalism and broadcasting.