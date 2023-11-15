Where Cristiano Ronaldo Play?

In a shocking turn of events, Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sensational return to Manchester United, the club where he first rose to prominence. The 36-year-old forward has signed a two-year contract with the English Premier League giants, much to the delight of fans around the world.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United comes after three successful seasons with Italian Serie A champions Juventus. Despite his impressive goal-scoring record in Italy, rumors had been swirling about his potential departure from the Turin-based club. The unexpected opportunity for a reunion with his former team arose, and Ronaldo seized it with both hands.

The Portuguese international previously played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, during which he won three English Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League. His incredible performances on the pitch earned him the prestigious Ballon d’Or award in 2008, solidifying his status as one of the world’s best players.

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has sent shockwaves through the footballing world, with fans eagerly anticipating his impact on the team’s performance. His arrival adds a wealth of experience, leadership, and goal-scoring prowess to an already talented squad, making United serious contenders for domestic and European honors.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus?

A: While the exact reasons for Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus remain undisclosed, it is believed that a combination of financial constraints and the club’s desire to rejuvenate their squad played a role in the decision.

Q: How much did Manchester United pay for Ronaldo?

A: The transfer fee for Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was reported to be around €15 million ($17.7 million). However, the financial details of the deal have not been officially disclosed.

Q: Will Ronaldo wear his iconic number 7 jersey at Manchester United?

A: Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo will indeed wear the number 7 jersey at Manchester United, the same number he wore during his previous stint at the club. The number holds great significance for both Ronaldo and United fans, as it has been previously worn club legends such as George Best, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham.

Q: When will Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United?

A: Ronaldo’s debut for Manchester United is highly anticipated, and fans will have to wait until after the international break in early September to see him in action. His first match back in a United shirt is expected to be a home fixture against Newcastle United.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has created a buzz of excitement among football enthusiasts worldwide. The legendary forward’s presence is set to inject a new level of energy and ambition into the team, as they aim to reclaim their former glory under the leadership of their prodigal son.