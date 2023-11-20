Where can I watch The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown for free?

As the Halloween season approaches, many fans of the beloved Peanuts gang are eager to watch the classic animated special, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” However, finding a free and legal streaming option for this timeless holiday favorite can be a bit challenging. But fear not, we have done the research for you and compiled a list of platforms where you can enjoy this delightful Halloween special without spending a dime.

1. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has made “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” available for free streaming during the Halloween season. Simply download the Apple TV app on your device, create an account, and enjoy this heartwarming tale of Linus’ unwavering belief in the Great Pumpkin.

2. PBS

PBS often airs “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” during the Halloween season. Check your local PBS station’s schedule to find out when it will be broadcasted in your area. Additionally, some PBS stations offer online streaming options, allowing you to watch the special for free on their websites or apps.

3. DVD Rental Services

If you prefer a physical copy of the special, consider renting it from a DVD rental service like Redbox or your local library. These services often have a wide selection of holiday-themed DVDs, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

FAQ:

Q: Is it legal to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” for free?

A: Yes, as long as you are accessing the special through authorized platforms like Apple TV+ or PBS, it is legal to watch it for free.

Q: Can I watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on Netflix?

A: No, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is not available on Netflix. However, Netflix offers other Peanuts specials and movies that you can enjoy.

Q: Can I purchase or rent “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on digital platforms?

A: Yes, you can purchase or rent the special on various digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes. Prices may vary depending on the platform and your location.

In conclusion, while finding free streaming options for “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” may require some effort, platforms like Apple TV+ and PBS offer legal ways to enjoy this Halloween classic without spending a penny. So gather your loved ones, grab some popcorn, and immerse yourself in the heartwarming world of the Peanuts gang as they embark on their Halloween adventures.