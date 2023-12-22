Where can I watch NFL on Roku for free?

Where to Stream NFL Games on Roku for Free: A Comprehensive Guide

If you’re a football fan and own a Roku device, you may be wondering where you can catch all the thrilling NFL action without breaking the bank. Fortunately, there are several options available that allow you to stream NFL games on Roku for free. In this article, we’ll explore the various platforms and services that offer live NFL coverage, ensuring you never miss a touchdown.

1. The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free streaming service that provides access to a wide range of content, including live sports. While it may not offer every NFL game, you can still catch select matchups throughout the season. Simply navigate to the “Sports” category on The Roku Channel and look for NFL games under the “Live” section.

2. NFL App

The official NFL App is another excellent option for Roku users. While some features require a subscription, the app offers free access to live local and primetime games, as well as highlights and game recaps. To stream live games, download the NFL App from the Roku Channel Store and sign in with your TV provider credentials.

3. Locast

Locast is a non-profit streaming service that provides local broadcast channels, including those airing NFL games, for free. By downloading the Locast app on your Roku device and selecting your location, you can enjoy live NFL coverage from your local networks without any subscription fees.

FAQ:

Q: Are these services completely free?

A: While the platforms mentioned above offer free access to NFL games, some may require you to create an account or sign in with your TV provider credentials.

Q: Can I watch every NFL game for free?

A: Unfortunately, due to broadcasting rights and licensing agreements, not all NFL games are available for free streaming. However, the services mentioned above provide access to a significant number of games throughout the season.

Q: Do I need a Roku device to stream NFL games for free?

A: Yes, the options mentioned in this article specifically cater to Roku users. However, many of these services are also available on other streaming platforms.

In conclusion, Roku users have several options to stream NFL games for free. Whether you choose The Roku Channel, the NFL App, or Locast, you can enjoy live NFL action without spending a dime. So grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to cheer on your favorite team!