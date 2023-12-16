Where can I watch NFL games for free on Roku?

Title: Catch the NFL Action for Free on Roku: Your Guide to Streaming Football Games

Introduction:

As the NFL season kicks off, fans across the globe are eagerly searching for ways to watch their favorite teams in action. Roku, the popular streaming platform, offers a range of options to catch NFL games without breaking the bank. In this article, we’ll explore the various avenues available on Roku to stream NFL games for free, ensuring you never miss a touchdown.

Streaming NFL Games on Roku:

Roku provides several channels and services that allow users to stream NFL games at no cost. One of the most popular options is the NFL app itself, which offers live streaming of select games, highlights, and exclusive content. Simply download the NFL app from the Roku Channel Store, create an account, and enjoy the action.

Another great option is the Yahoo Sports app, which provides access to live NFL games, including local and primetime matchups. With the Yahoo Sports app, you can stream games directly to your Roku device, ensuring you never miss a moment of the excitement.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Are these streaming services completely free?

A: Yes, both the NFL app and Yahoo Sports app offer free access to live NFL games. However, some premium features or additional content may require a subscription.

Q: Can I watch all NFL games for free on Roku?

A: While the NFL app and Yahoo Sports app provide access to a selection of games, not all matchups may be available for free. Some games may require a subscription to a specific streaming service or cable provider.

Q: Do I need a Roku device to stream NFL games?

A: Yes, you will need a Roku streaming device or a Roku-enabled smart TV to access the NFL and Yahoo Sports apps.

Conclusion:

Thanks to Roku’s diverse range of streaming options, NFL fans can now enjoy their favorite teams’ games without spending a dime. By downloading the NFL app or Yahoo Sports app, users can stream live games, catch highlights, and stay up to date with the latest NFL news. So grab your Roku remote, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to cheer on your team as they battle it out on the gridiron.