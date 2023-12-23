Where can I watch MTV behind the music?

Where to Watch MTV’s “Behind the Music”: A Guide for Music Lovers

If you’re a music enthusiast who loves to delve into the stories behind your favorite artists, MTV’s “Behind the Music” series is a must-watch. This iconic documentary series takes you on a journey through the lives and careers of some of the biggest names in the music industry. But where can you watch this captivating show? Let’s find out.

Where to Stream “Behind the Music”

MTV’s “Behind the Music” is available for streaming on Paramount+, a subscription-based streaming service. Paramount+ offers a vast library of content, including classic MTV shows like “Behind the Music.” With a Paramount+ subscription, you can access the entire collection of “Behind the Music” episodes and enjoy them at your convenience.

FAQs about “Behind the Music”

Q: What is “Behind the Music”?

A: “Behind the Music” is a documentary series that explores the personal and professional lives of renowned musicians. It provides an in-depth look into their rise to fame, struggles, and the impact they have had on the music industry.

Q: Can I watch “Behind the Music” for free?

A: Unfortunately, “Behind the Music” is not available for free streaming. You will need a subscription to Paramount+ to access the show.

Q: Are all episodes of “Behind the Music” available on Paramount+?

A: Yes, Paramount+ offers the complete collection of “Behind the Music” episodes, allowing you to enjoy the entire series.

Q: Can I watch “Behind the Music” on cable TV?

A: While “Behind the Music” originally aired on cable TV, it is no longer broadcasted on MTV. Streaming on Paramount+ is currently the only way to watch the show.

Whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, hip-hop, or any other genre, “Behind the Music” offers a captivating glimpse into the lives of your favorite musicians. With Paramount+, you can now immerse yourself in the stories behind the songs and gain a deeper understanding of the artists who have shaped the music industry. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready to embark on a musical journey like no other.