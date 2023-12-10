Where can I watch Jury Duty without ads?

Where to Stream Jury Duty without Interruptions: A Guide for Ad-Free Viewing

Are you eagerly searching for a platform to watch the classic comedy film “Jury Duty” without those pesky ads? Look no further! We have compiled a list of streaming services where you can enjoy this hilarious movie uninterrupted. Say goodbye to those annoying commercial breaks and dive straight into the laughter!

Netflix: As one of the leading streaming platforms, Netflix offers a vast library of movies and TV shows, including “Jury Duty.” With a subscription to Netflix, you can enjoy this film without any advertisements. Simply search for “Jury Duty” in the search bar, grab your popcorn, and get ready for a laughter-filled movie night.

Amazon Prime Video: Another popular streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, also provides ad-free streaming of “Jury Duty.” If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can access this film at no additional cost. Just head over to the Prime Video section, search for “Jury Duty,” and enjoy the movie without any interruptions.

Hulu: While Hulu does have ads in its basic subscription plan, you can upgrade to the ad-free plan to watch “Jury Duty” without any interruptions. With a wide range of movies and TV shows available, Hulu is a great option for ad-free streaming.

FAQ:

Q: What is “Jury Duty”?

A: “Jury Duty” is a comedy film released in 1995, starring Pauly Shore as a slacker who fakes his way into jury duty. Hilarity ensues as he tries to manipulate the trial for his own amusement.

Q: Are these streaming services available worldwide?

A: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are available in many countries, while Hulu is primarily available in the United States. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

Q: Do these streaming services require a subscription?

A: Yes, all the mentioned platforms require a subscription to access their content. However, they often offer free trial periods for new users.

Now that you know where to find “Jury Duty” without any ads, grab your favorite streaming service, sit back, and enjoy this comedy gem without any interruptions. Happy streaming!