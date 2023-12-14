Where can I watch Golden Globe nominations?

Where to Catch the Golden Globe Nominations: A Guide for Film and TV Enthusiasts

The highly anticipated Golden Globe nominations are just around the corner, and film and TV enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the announcement of this year’s contenders. If you’re wondering where you can catch the live unveiling of the nominations, look no further! We’ve got you covered with all the details you need to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this exciting event.

When and Where to Watch

The Golden Globe nominations will be announced on December 13th, 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will reveal the nominees in a live-streamed event that will be available for viewing on various platforms. The official Golden Globe Awards website, as well as their social media channels, will provide a live stream of the nominations announcement. Additionally, major news networks such as NBC, E! Entertainment, and CNN may also cover the event live.

FAQ

Q: What are the Golden Globe nominations?

A: The Golden Globe nominations are the list of films and TV shows that have been selected the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as contenders for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. These nominations serve as a precursor to the actual awards ceremony, which takes place in January.

Q: What is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)?

A: The HFPA is an organization made up of international journalists and photographers who report on the entertainment industry in the United States. They are responsible for organizing and presenting the annual Golden Globe Awards.

Q: Can I attend the nominations announcement in person?

A: Unfortunately, the nominations announcement is not open to the public. However, you can catch the live stream of the event online or watch it on select news networks.

So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the unveiling of the Golden Globe nominations. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite film or TV show or simply excited to see who makes the cut, this event is sure to be an exciting one for all entertainment enthusiasts. Don’t forget to tune in on December 13th to catch all the action live!