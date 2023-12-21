Where to Watch CBS Live: A Guide for Streaming Enthusiasts

In today’s digital age, streaming has become the go-to method for consuming entertainment. With a plethora of streaming platforms available, finding where to watch your favorite shows and channels can sometimes be overwhelming. If you’re a fan of CBS and wondering where you can watch it live, we’ve got you covered.

Where can I watch CBS live?

CBS offers its own streaming service called CBS All Access, which allows viewers to watch their favorite CBS shows and live programming. With CBS All Access, you can stream CBS live, access a vast library of on-demand content, and even enjoy exclusive original series. The service is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

How much does CBS All Access cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription options: a Limited Commercials plan and a Commercial Free plan. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month, while the Commercial Free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to live CBS programming, on-demand content, and exclusive shows.

What shows can I watch on CBS All Access?

CBS All Access offers a wide range of popular shows, including “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Survivor,” “Young Sheldon,” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Additionally, the streaming service provides access to classic CBS shows, such as “Star Trek: The Original Series” and “The Twilight Zone.” With CBS All Access, you can catch up on your favorite CBS programs or discover new ones.

Is CBS All Access available internationally?

Currently, CBS All Access is only available to viewers within the United States. However, CBS has announced plans to expand the service internationally, so fans around the world can soon enjoy their favorite CBS shows and live programming.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to watch CBS live, CBS All Access is the way to go. With its affordable subscription plans, extensive content library, and availability on multiple devices, you can enjoy your favorite CBS shows anytime, anywhere. So grab your popcorn and get ready to stream your favorite CBS programs with CBS All Access!

Definitions:

– Streaming: The process of transmitting or receiving audio or video content over the internet in real-time, allowing users to watch or listen to it without downloading.

– On-demand: Content that is available for viewing or listening at any time, rather than being broadcasted at a specific time.

– Subscription: A payment made regularly to access a service or product.