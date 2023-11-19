Where can I watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?

If you’re a fan of the beloved Peanuts gang and their heartwarming holiday specials, you may be wondering where you can catch the classic A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this year. Well, look no further! We’ve got all the information you need to ensure you don’t miss out on this Thanksgiving tradition.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is an animated television special based on the popular comic strip Peanuts, created Charles M. Schulz. It first aired on November 20, 1973, and has since become a cherished part of many families’ Thanksgiving celebrations.

Where can I watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on TV?

In recent years, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has found a new home on the streaming platform Apple TV+. However, due to popular demand and the desire to make it accessible to a wider audience, the special will also be airing on PBS and PBS Kids this year. This means you can enjoy the heartwarming tale of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and their friends without needing a subscription to a streaming service.

When can I watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available to watch on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 7:30 PM local time. This prime-time slot ensures that families can gather around the television and enjoy the special together.

Can I stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online?

Yes, you can! As mentioned earlier, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available for streaming on Apple TV+. If you have a subscription to the service, you can watch it at any time that suits you. Additionally, some cable providers may offer on-demand options for watching the special.

So, whether you prefer to watch it on TV or stream it online, there are multiple options available to ensure you can enjoy A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this holiday season. Gather your loved ones, grab some popcorn, and get ready to be transported into the heartwarming world of Charlie Brown and his friends as they celebrate Thanksgiving in their own unique way.

Definitions:

– Peanuts: A popular comic strip created Charles M. Schulz, featuring characters like Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and their friends.

– Animated television special: A one-time television program that uses animation techniques to tell a story.

– Streaming platform: An online service that allows users to watch videos or listen to audio content on-demand, without the need for downloading.

– Prime-time slot: A time period during the evening when television networks typically broadcast their most popular and anticipated shows.

– On-demand: A service that allows users to access content whenever they want, rather than following a fixed schedule.