Where can I get a 3 month free Apple TV?

If you’re a fan of streaming services and have been eyeing Apple TV, you might be wondering where you can get a 3 month free trial. Well, you’re in luck! Apple is currently offering a limited-time promotion that allows new customers to enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. This offer is available to anyone who purchases a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

To take advantage of this offer, all you need to do is purchase a qualifying Apple device from an authorized retailer or the Apple website. Once you’ve made your purchase, you can activate your three-month free trial of Apple TV+ signing in with your Apple ID on the Apple TV app. It’s important to note that this offer is only available for new Apple TV+ subscribers.

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries. With a growing library of content, Apple TV+ has quickly become a popular choice for those looking for high-quality entertainment. From award-winning dramas to family-friendly comedies, there’s something for everyone on Apple TV+.

FAQ:

1. Can I get the 3 month free trial if I already have an Apple device?

No, this offer is only available to new Apple TV+ subscribers who purchase a qualifying Apple device.

2. What happens after the 3 month free trial?

Once the three-month free trial ends, your subscription to Apple TV+ will automatically renew at the standard monthly price. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the trial period ends to avoid being charged.

3. Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with family members?

Yes, Apple TV+ allows you to share your subscription with up to six family members through Family Sharing. Each family member will have their own personalized recommendations and can enjoy Apple TV+ on their own devices.

So, if you’ve been considering purchasing a new Apple device and want to enjoy three months of free Apple TV+, now is the perfect time to do so. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer and start streaming your favorite shows and movies on Apple TV+ today!