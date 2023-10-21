Hallmark Announces Early Christmas Movie Premiere: Where Are You, Christmas?

Hallmark is getting into the holiday spirit early this year with the premiere of their movie, “Where Are You, Christmas?” The film is set to air on Saturday, October 21st at 8/7c and features a star-studded cast including Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O’Heir, and Julie Warner.

In “Where Are You, Christmas?”, the main character, Addy, makes a wish for a year without Christmas and finds herself waking up in a black-and-white world. She teams up with the town mechanic to restore Christmas to its full glory.

For those without a cable subscription, there are still options to watch the premiere. The movie can be live-streamed through platforms such as Philo or FuboTV. Both services offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to watch the movie for free before committing to a subscription.

Philo is known for its affordable pricing, offering over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. Popular channels included with the service are the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, and more. Philo also provides unlimited DVR and a wide selection of on-demand movies and TV shows.

On the other hand, FuboTV offers a more extensive range of channels and comes with a focus on sports. Their standard package includes over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month. In addition to sports networks like ESPN, FuboTV also offers popular channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. Similar to Philo, FuboTV offers on-demand content and the ability to record favorite shows.

Whether viewers choose to watch “Where Are You, Christmas?” on Philo or FuboTV, they can enjoy the heartwarming holiday film and get a jump-start on the Christmas season.

Sources:

– Hallmark Channel

– Philo

– FuboTV