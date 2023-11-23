Where are the pictures from on Apple TV?

If you’re an Apple TV user, you may have wondered where the stunning images that grace your screensaver come from. Apple TV offers a collection of mesmerizing photographs that rotate as a screensaver when your device is idle. These captivating images are sourced from various locations around the world, providing users with a visual treat every time they glance at their television.

Curated Collections

Apple TV’s screensaver features a curated collection of high-quality photographs that showcase the beauty of nature, architecture, and landscapes. These images are carefully selected to offer users a diverse range of stunning visuals. From breathtaking aerial shots of famous landmarks to serene landscapes captured during golden sunsets, the screensaver aims to transport viewers to different corners of the globe.

Shot on iPhone

One of the sources for Apple TV’s screensaver images is the “Shot on iPhone” campaign. Apple has been encouraging iPhone users to share their best photographs taken with their devices. The company selects outstanding submissions and includes them in the screensaver collection, giving amateur photographers a chance to showcase their talent to a global audience.

FAQ

Q: Can I customize the screensaver on Apple TV?

A: Unfortunately, Apple TV does not currently offer customization options for the screensaver. However, you can choose between different categories such as Aerial, National Geographic, and more.

Q: How often are new images added to the screensaver collection?

A: Apple periodically updates the screensaver collection with new images. The frequency of updates may vary, but users can expect fresh visuals to appear on their screens over time.

Q: Can I find out more information about the images displayed on the screensaver?

A: While the screensaver does not provide detailed information about each photograph, you can use the Siri Remote to ask Siri for more information about a specific image. Siri can provide general details about the location or subject of the photograph.

In conclusion, the captivating images on Apple TV’s screensaver are carefully curated from various sources, including the “Shot on iPhone” campaign. These stunning visuals offer users a glimpse into the beauty of our world, making the screensaver a delightful addition to the Apple TV experience.