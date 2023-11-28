The Impact of AI on Job Postings in the Triangle

Job seekers in the Triangle area of North Carolina may be facing a new challenge as job postings reached a record low this week. The latest data from WRAL TechWire Jobs Report shows that job openings in the Triangle have fallen 4.2% compared to the previous week, reaching the lowest number since the data tracking began two years ago.

While the decline in job postings may cause concern, it is important to understand the underlying factors contributing to this trend. A recent report LinkedIn sheds light on the potential disruption and augmentation of jobs AI. Over half of LinkedIn’s members are currently employed in roles that stand to be affected AI advancements. This data is drawn from the platform’s extensive network of one billion professionals and 67 million companies.

The “Future of Work Report: AI at Work” emphasizes the evolving nature of job requirements. By 2030, the skill sets necessary for many jobs are expected to change up to 65%. These changes reflect the transformative impact of emerging technologies such as generative AI (GAI). While the creation of new jobs directly related to AI may take time, existing roles will need to adapt and evolve.

Interestingly, LinkedIn also reported a notable increase in interest and applications for AI and AI-related job postings. From December 2022 to September 2023, views on LinkedIn for such positions grew 12% across major economies, including the United States. The US, in particular, demonstrated significant interest, with a 21% increase in views and a 19% increase in applications for AI jobs since December 2022.

This data suggests that while job postings in the Triangle may be experiencing a decline, the demand and interest in AI-related roles are on the rise. It highlights the need for job seekers to consider acquiring AI-related skills and adapting their expertise to align with the evolving job market.

The Triangle’s job seekers should utilize various resources to find suitable job openings. In addition to WRAL TechWire Jobs Report, individuals can explore upcoming job fairs, student-centric resources, and utilize Twitter accounts dedicated to sharing local job opportunities.

