In the age of social media, selfies have become a ubiquitous form of self-expression. But what if you could take a selfie without actually taking a photo? Enter AI selfies, the latest trend that has taken the internet storm. But where are people getting these AI-generated images from?

What are AI selfies?

AI selfies, also known as deepfake selfies, are computer-generated images that use artificial intelligence algorithms to create realistic portraits of people who may not even exist. These images are generated feeding the AI model with a vast amount of data, such as photographs of real people, and then using complex algorithms to create new, unique faces.

Where are people getting AI selfies from?

There are several online platforms and mobile applications that allow users to generate AI selfies. One popular platform is ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, which uses a machine learning model called StyleGAN to create lifelike portraits of people who do not exist. Users simply refresh the webpage to generate a new AI-generated face each time.

Another popular app is FaceApp, which gained widespread attention in 2019 for its ability to transform selfies with various filters and effects. While FaceApp is not solely focused on AI-generated selfies, it does offer an option to generate a realistic AI portrait of the user.

How do these platforms create AI selfies?

These platforms use deep learning algorithms, specifically generative adversarial networks (GANs), to create AI selfies. GANs consist of two neural networks: a generator and a discriminator. The generator creates new images, while the discriminator evaluates the authenticity of those images. Through an iterative process, the generator learns to create increasingly realistic images that can fool the discriminator.

Are there any ethical concerns?

The rise of AI selfies has raised ethical concerns regarding privacy and consent. Since these images are generated using publicly available data, there is a risk that AI-generated faces could be used for malicious purposes, such as identity theft or creating fake profiles. Additionally, the technology behind AI selfies raises questions about the potential misuse of deepfake technology in general.

In conclusion, AI selfies have become a popular trend, allowing people to create realistic portraits of themselves without actually taking a photo. Platforms like ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com and FaceApp have made it easy for users to generate AI selfies using advanced deep learning algorithms. However, the ethical implications of this technology cannot be ignored, and it is important to consider the potential risks associated with the misuse of AI-generated images.