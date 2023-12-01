Where are Panopto offline recordings?

Where Can You Find Panopto Offline Recordings?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has revolutionized the way we capture, manage, and share video content. With its powerful features and user-friendly interface, Panopto has become an indispensable tool for organizations worldwide. One of its most sought-after capabilities is the ability to record and view videos offline. But where exactly are these offline recordings stored?

Understanding Panopto Offline Recordings

Before we delve into the location of Panopto offline recordings, let’s first clarify what they are. Offline recordings are video files that have been downloaded from the Panopto platform onto a local device, such as a computer or mobile device. This allows users to access and view the videos even when an internet connection is not available.

Locating Panopto Offline Recordings

When you download a Panopto recording for offline viewing, the video file is typically saved in a designated folder on your device. The exact location may vary depending on the operating system and settings of your device. However, most commonly, Panopto offline recordings are stored in a folder named “Panopto” or “Panopto Recordings.”

On Windows devices, you can usually find the Panopto offline recordings folder in the “Documents” or “Videos” directory. Mac users can locate the folder in the “Movies” or “Documents” directory. For mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, the Panopto offline recordings folder is often found in the device’s internal storage or SD card.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I change the default location of Panopto offline recordings?

A: Yes, you can change the default location adjusting the settings within the Panopto application.

Q: How long can I keep Panopto offline recordings?

A: The duration of offline recordings depends on the settings and policies set your organization. Some organizations may have restrictions on the length of time you can keep offline recordings.

Q: Can I share Panopto offline recordings with others?

A: No, offline recordings are intended for personal use only and cannot be shared with others.

In conclusion, Panopto offline recordings are stored locally on your device in a designated folder. By understanding where to find these recordings, you can easily access and view your videos even without an internet connection.