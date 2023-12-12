Where are my Kaltura videos stored?

Where Can You Find Your Kaltura Videos?

Have you ever wondered where your Kaltura videos are stored? As a user of this popular video platform, it’s important to understand where your valuable content resides. In this article, we will explore the storage locations of Kaltura videos and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Where are Kaltura videos stored?

Kaltura videos are typically stored in the cloud. Kaltura utilizes a distributed storage system, which means that your videos are stored across multiple servers and data centers. This ensures redundancy and high availability, so your videos are always accessible and protected.

What is cloud storage?

Cloud storage refers to the practice of storing data on remote servers accessed through the internet. It offers numerous advantages, including scalability, cost-effectiveness, and easy accessibility from anywhere with an internet connection. Cloud storage eliminates the need for physical storage devices and provides a reliable solution for storing and managing large amounts of data.

How does Kaltura ensure the security of my videos?

Kaltura takes the security of your videos seriously. They employ industry-standard security measures to protect your content from unauthorized access, data breaches, and other potential threats. These measures include encryption, access controls, regular security audits, and compliance with data protection regulations.

Can I choose where my Kaltura videos are stored?

As a user, you do not have control over the specific storage location of your Kaltura videos. However, Kaltura ensures that your videos are stored in geographically distributed data centers to optimize performance and minimize latency.

What happens if a server storing my videos fails?

In the event of a server failure, Kaltura’s distributed storage system ensures that your videos remain accessible. The system automatically replicates your content across multiple servers, so even if one server goes down, your videos can still be retrieved from another server.

In conclusion, Kaltura videos are stored in the cloud using a distributed storage system. This approach provides reliability, scalability, and security for your valuable video content. With Kaltura’s robust infrastructure, you can rest assured that your videos are in safe hands.