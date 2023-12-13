Where are Kaltura videos on my computer?

Where to Find Kaltura Videos on Your Computer: A Quick Guide

If you are a frequent user of Kaltura, a popular video platform used many educational institutions and organizations, you may have wondered where the videos you upload or watch are stored on your computer. In this article, we will explore the location of Kaltura videos and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Where are Kaltura videos stored on my computer?

Kaltura videos are not typically stored directly on your computer’s hard drive. Instead, they are streamed from the Kaltura server when you access them through your web browser. This means that you do not need to worry about manually saving or locating the videos on your local machine.

Can I download Kaltura videos to my computer?

In most cases, the ability to download Kaltura videos is determined the settings and permissions set the video’s owner or the organization hosting the videos. If downloading is allowed, you will usually find a download button or option within the Kaltura video player interface. However, keep in mind that downloading videos without proper authorization may infringe upon copyright laws.

How can I access Kaltura videos offline?

If you need to access Kaltura videos offline, you can use the Kaltura CaptureSpace Desktop Recorder. This tool allows you to record and save Kaltura videos directly to your computer for offline viewing. It is particularly useful for educational purposes, as it enables students and instructors to review course materials without an internet connection.

What if I need to locate the source file of a Kaltura video?

If you are an administrator or have special permissions, you may have access to the source files of Kaltura videos. These files are typically stored on the Kaltura server or in a designated storage system. However, for regular users, it is important to note that accessing or modifying the source files directly is not a typical feature of the Kaltura platform.

In conclusion, Kaltura videos are not stored on your computer’s hard drive but are streamed from the Kaltura server when accessed through your web browser. If you need offline access, you can use the Kaltura CaptureSpace Desktop Recorder. Remember to respect copyright laws and obtain proper authorization before downloading or modifying any Kaltura videos.