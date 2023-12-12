Where are Kaltura Recordings Stored?

Kaltura, a leading video technology platform, has gained immense popularity for its robust video management and hosting solutions. With its wide range of features and capabilities, Kaltura has become a go-to choice for organizations and institutions looking to manage and distribute their video content effectively. One common question that arises when using Kaltura is: where are the recordings stored?

Understanding Kaltura’s Storage Architecture

Kaltura utilizes a distributed storage architecture to ensure high availability and scalability. This means that the recordings are not stored in a single location but rather distributed across multiple servers and data centers. This approach offers several advantages, including improved performance, redundancy, and fault tolerance.

Primary Storage

Kaltura’s primary storage, also known as hot storage, is where the most frequently accessed recordings are stored. It typically consists of high-performance storage devices that can quickly retrieve and deliver video content to viewers. This ensures a seamless playback experience, especially for popular videos with high viewership.

Secondary Storage

In addition to the primary storage, Kaltura also utilizes secondary storage, often referred to as cold storage. This is where less frequently accessed recordings are stored. Cold storage is typically less expensive and optimized for long-term data retention. By leveraging secondary storage, Kaltura can efficiently manage the vast amount of video content that organizations generate over time.

Content Distribution Network (CDN)

To further enhance performance and ensure global accessibility, Kaltura leverages a Content Distribution Network (CDN). A CDN is a network of servers distributed across various geographical locations. When a user requests a video, the CDN delivers the content from the server closest to the user’s location. This reduces latency and improves the overall viewing experience.

FAQ

Q: Can I choose where my Kaltura recordings are stored?

A: As an end-user, you do not have control over the specific storage locations used Kaltura. However, Kaltura ensures that your content is stored securely and efficiently.

Q: Is my content safe in Kaltura’s storage?

A: Yes, Kaltura takes data security seriously. They employ industry-standard encryption and security measures to protect your content from unauthorized access.

Q: How does Kaltura handle backups?

A: Kaltura maintains redundant copies of your content to ensure data integrity and availability. Regular backups are performed to safeguard against any potential data loss.

In conclusion, Kaltura recordings are stored in a distributed manner across multiple servers and data centers. By utilizing primary and secondary storage, along with a Content Distribution Network, Kaltura ensures optimal performance, scalability, and accessibility for its users. Rest assured, your valuable video content is in safe hands with Kaltura’s robust storage architecture.