Where are Kaltura Capture Files Stored?

Kaltura Capture, a popular video recording and screen capture tool, has gained significant traction among educators, professionals, and content creators. This powerful software allows users to easily create and share multimedia content. However, one common question that arises is: where are Kaltura Capture files stored?

Understanding Kaltura Capture

Before delving into the storage aspect, let’s briefly understand what Kaltura Capture is. Kaltura Capture is a versatile video creation tool that enables users to record their screens, webcam, or both simultaneously. It offers a range of features, including the ability to annotate videos, add captions, and edit recordings. With its user-friendly interface, Kaltura Capture has become a go-to solution for creating engaging and informative videos.

Storage Locations

When it comes to storing Kaltura Capture files, there are two primary options: local storage and cloud storage. By default, Kaltura Capture saves recordings locally on the user’s computer. This means that the files are stored in a designated folder on the hard drive. However, users also have the option to upload their recordings directly to the cloud storage provided Kaltura.

Local Storage

When recordings are saved locally, they are stored in a specific folder on the user’s computer. The exact location of this folder may vary depending on the operating system being used. For instance, on Windows, the default storage location is typically the “Videos” folder, while on macOS, it is usually the “Movies” folder. Users can easily access and manage their locally stored Kaltura Capture files through their file explorer or finder.

Cloud Storage

Alternatively, users can choose to upload their Kaltura Capture recordings directly to the cloud storage provided Kaltura. This cloud-based storage ensures that files are securely stored and easily accessible from any device with an internet connection. By utilizing cloud storage, users can conveniently share their videos with others and access them from different locations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I change the default local storage location for Kaltura Capture files?

A: Yes, users have the flexibility to choose a different folder or directory for storing their Kaltura Capture recordings.

Q: Is there a limit to the amount of cloud storage available for Kaltura Capture files?

A: The amount of cloud storage available may vary depending on the user’s subscription plan or the policies set their institution or organization.

In conclusion, Kaltura Capture offers users the choice between local and cloud storage for their recordings. Whether you prefer the convenience of cloud storage or the control of local storage, Kaltura Capture ensures that your valuable multimedia content is safely stored and easily accessible whenever you need it.