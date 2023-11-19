Where Angelina Jolie Lives: A Glimpse into the Hollywood Star’s Residences

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, has captivated audiences worldwide with her talent and philanthropic endeavors. As one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry, fans often wonder where this iconic star calls home. Let’s take a closer look at the residences of Angelina Jolie.

Los Angeles, California: Angelina Jolie’s primary residence is nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. This sprawling mansion, located in the exclusive neighborhood of Los Feliz, offers the actress and her family a luxurious and private retreat. With its stunning architecture and lush gardens, it’s no wonder this property has become a sanctuary for Jolie.

Château Miraval, France: In addition to her Los Angeles abode, Jolie also owns a breathtaking estate in the picturesque village of Correns, France. Château Miraval, a 1,200-acre property, boasts vineyards, olive groves, and a stunning 35-room mansion. This idyllic retreat has served as a haven for Jolie and her family, offering them a serene escape from the bustling Hollywood scene.

FAQ:

Q: How many homes does Angelina Jolie own?

A: Angelina Jolie owns multiple properties, including residences in Los Angeles, California, and Château Miraval in France.

Q: Does Angelina Jolie live in Los Angeles?

A: Yes, Los Angeles is one of Angelina Jolie’s primary residences.

Q: Where is Château Miraval located?

A: Château Miraval is situated in the village of Correns, France.

Q: How large is Château Miraval?

A: Château Miraval spans an impressive 1,200 acres and features a 35-room mansion.

Angelina Jolie’s residences not only provide her with a sense of privacy and tranquility but also serve as a testament to her success and global influence. While fans may not have the opportunity to visit these stunning properties, they can take solace in knowing that their favorite Hollywood star has found solace and comfort in these remarkable homes.