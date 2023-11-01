Where to Watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie: Streaming Updates

If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, you’ve probably already experienced the magic of her Eras Tour either in person or at your local movie theater. But wouldn’t it be amazing to enjoy the concert from the comfort of your own couch, with a cozy bottle of wine your side? Well, you’re not alone in that wish. Many Swifties are eagerly waiting for the Eras Tour movie to hit streaming services, and we’ve got the details you need.

As of now, there is no specific streaming platform tied to the Eras movie. In the past, Taylor’s projects have found a home on Netflix and Disney+. Netflix showcased the Reputation Stadium Tour movie and her Miss Americana documentary, while Disney+ released Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. However, the streaming and video on demand rights for the Eras movie are still up for grabs, with several major platforms vying for the opportunity to stream the concert. Negotiations with team Swift are expected to commence once the SAG strike concludes. So, while we don’t have a confirmed landing spot yet, we can expect a fierce competition among streaming services to secure the rights.

As for the release date, Taylor’s deal with AMC ensures an exclusive 13-week theatrical run for the movie. This means it is unlikely to hit streaming services until after that period. Considering the theatrical release on October 13, 2023, we can speculate that the Eras movie might arrive on streaming services around January 12, 2024. However, keep in mind that negotiations with various platforms might extend the timeline, potentially delaying its availability for streaming.

In the meantime, make sure to stay tuned for updates on where and when you can catch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie streaming. Whether it’s Netflix, Disney+, or another platform altogether, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to relive the concert experience from the comfort of their own homes.