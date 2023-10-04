Jesica Wagstaff: Fashion Obsession and Curated Wardrobe

Jesica Wagstaff is a TikTok content creator with over 81,000 followers who appreciates fashion and shopping. What started as sharing her outfits with friends during the pandemic has turned into a platform for her thoughtful fashion takes and stylish outfits.

Wagstaff focuses on creating a grounded and classic wardrobe mixing high and low staples and only adding pieces that truly complement the rest of her closet. She is intentional and obsessed when it comes to shopping, carefully considering every purchase beyond her basics. This approach has led to many people wondering where she gets her fashionable pieces.

One of the most recent purchases that Wagstaff made was a pair of Ottolinger wrap jeans in blue. She admits to having a jeans addiction and finds it hard to resist buying a pair that she likes. Even though they may not be the most practical purchase, she plans to wear them until they are worn out.

To match her Ottolinger bag, Wagstaff purchased a black case from Memor Studio. She finds joy in carrying it around, even though it may not be the most practical or lightweight option. The case is like a piece of art that she takes with her wherever she goes.

Wagstaff’s intentional and thoughtful approach to fashion and shopping has gained her a dedicated following on TikTok. Her curated wardrobe is a testament to her personal style and fashion expertise.

– Definition of Terms:

– TikTok: A social media platform known for sharing short videos.

– Content creator: Someone who produces and shares content online, often through social media platforms.

– Wardrobe: A collection of clothes and accessories owned an individual.

– High and low staples: Combining expensive and affordable fashion items.

– Basics: Essential and versatile clothing items that form the foundation of a wardrobe.

Sources:

– The Cut: [Article Title]

– Ottolinger: [Product URL]

– SSENSE: [Product URL]

– Memor Studio: [Product URL]