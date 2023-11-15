When’s Lady Gaga’s Birthday?



Lady Gaga, the iconic singer, songwriter, and actress, is known for her extraordinary talent, unique fashion sense, and powerful performances. As fans eagerly follow her career, one question that often arises is, "When is Lady Gaga's birthday?" In this article, we will reveal the answer and provide some interesting facts about the pop sensation.

FAQ:

Q: When is Lady Gaga’s birthday?

A: Lady Gaga’s birthday falls on March 28th.

Q: How old is Lady Gaga?

A: As of [current year], Lady Gaga is [age] years old.

Q: What is Lady Gaga’s real name?

A: Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Q: Where was Lady Gaga born?

A: Lady Gaga was born and raised in New York City, New York, United States.

Q: What are Lady Gaga’s most popular songs?

A: Some of Lady Gaga’s most popular songs include “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” and “Shallow.”

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, celebrates her birthday on March 28th each year. Born and raised in New York City, Lady Gaga has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful vocals, electrifying performances, and thought-provoking lyrics. She has become an influential figure in the music industry, pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms.

Throughout her career, Lady Gaga has released numerous chart-topping hits and has won multiple awards, including Grammy Awards and an Academy Award. Her unique style and ability to reinvent herself have made her a fashion icon, inspiring fans to embrace their individuality.

In addition to her musical achievements, Lady Gaga has also ventured into acting. She received critical acclaim for her role in the movie “A Star is Born,” where she showcased her acting skills alongside Bradley Cooper.

As Lady Gaga continues to evolve as an artist, her impact on popular culture remains undeniable. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with her fans have solidified her status as one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry.

So, mark your calendars for March 28th to celebrate Lady Gaga’s birthday and join millions of fans worldwide in honoring this extraordinary artist.