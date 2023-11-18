When’s Kylie Jenner’s Birthday?

Introduction

Kylie Jenner, the renowned American businesswoman, social media influencer, and reality TV star, is widely celebrated for her entrepreneurial success and influential presence. As fans and followers eagerly anticipate her birthday each year, it’s essential to know the exact date to join in the celebrations. In this article, we will reveal the answer to the burning question: When is Kylie Jenner’s birthday?

The Date

Kylie Jenner was born on August 10th, 1997. This makes her a Leo, known for their confidence, ambition, and creative flair. As the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has made a name for herself through her cosmetics empire, Kylie Cosmetics, and her massive social media following.

FAQ

Q: How old is Kylie Jenner?

A: As of 2021, Kylie Jenner is 24 years old.

Q: What is Kylie Jenner known for?

A: Kylie Jenner is known for her successful cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as her influential presence on social media platforms.

Q: How did Kylie Jenner become famous?

A: Kylie Jenner gained fame through her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and her active presence on social media.

Q: What is Kylie Cosmetics?

A: Kylie Cosmetics is a makeup brand founded Kylie Jenner. It gained immense popularity for its lip kits, which initially launched in 2015.

Q: How many followers does Kylie Jenner have on social media?

A: As of 2021, Kylie Jenner has over 250 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most followed individuals on the platform.

Conclusion

Knowing Kylie Jenner’s birthday is not only important for her fans but also for those who admire her entrepreneurial journey and influence. As she continues to make waves in the business and entertainment world, her birthday serves as a reminder of her accomplishments and the impact she has had on popular culture. So mark your calendars for August 10th and join in the celebration of Kylie Jenner’s special day!