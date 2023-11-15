When’s Beyoncé’s Birthday?

Introduction

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, the iconic American singer, songwriter, and actress, is adored millions of fans worldwide. Her talent, charisma, and influence have made her a global superstar. While her music and performances continue to captivate audiences, many fans are curious about the woman behind the stage. One question that often arises is, “When is Beyoncé’s birthday?” In this article, we will explore the answer to this burning question and provide some interesting facts about the superstar.

The Date

Beyoncé’s birthday falls on September 4th. Born in 1981, she celebrates her special day at the beginning of September each year. Fans around the world eagerly anticipate this date to shower her with love and well wishes.

FAQ

Q: How old is Beyoncé?

A: As of 2021, Beyoncé is 40 years old. She was born in 1981.

Q: What is Beyoncé’s full name?

A: Beyoncé’s full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. She is often referred to simply as Beyoncé.

Q: Is Beyoncé married?

A: Yes, Beyoncé is married to rapper and music mogul Jay-Z. The power couple tied the knot in 2008 and have three children together.

Q: What are some of Beyoncé’s notable achievements?

A: Beyoncé has achieved numerous accolades throughout her career. She has won 28 Grammy Awards, making her one of the most awarded artists in history. She has also been recognized for her philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and activism.

Conclusion

Beyoncé’s birthday on September 4th is a special day for her fans to celebrate and honor the incredible talent and impact she has had on the music industry. As she continues to push boundaries and inspire others, her birthday serves as a reminder of her remarkable journey. So mark your calendars and join the global Beyhive in wishing Queen Bey a very happy birthday each year!