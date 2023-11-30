When you buy a movie on YouTube how do you watch it?

How to Stream a Purchased Movie on YouTube: A Step-by-Step Guide

In today’s digital age, streaming platforms have become the go-to option for movie enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite films from the comfort of their own homes. YouTube, known primarily for its vast collection of user-generated content, has also emerged as a popular platform for purchasing and streaming movies. If you’re wondering how to watch a movie you’ve bought on YouTube, this article will guide you through the process.

Step 1: Purchase the Movie

Before you can watch a movie on YouTube, you need to buy it. Simply visit the YouTube Movies section, browse through the available titles, and select the one you wish to purchase. Once you’ve made your selection, follow the prompts to complete the transaction.

Step 2: Access Your Purchased Movies

After purchasing a movie on YouTube, you can access it following these steps:

1. Sign in to your YouTube account.

2. Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Purchases & Rentals” from the drop-down menu.

4. Click on “Purchased” to view all your bought movies.

Step 3: Start Streaming

Once you’ve located your purchased movie, click on its thumbnail to start streaming. YouTube will automatically begin playing the movie, allowing you to enjoy it on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or even on your smart TV if it is connected to the internet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I download a purchased movie on YouTube?

A: No, YouTube does not currently offer the option to download purchased movies. However, you can stream them online as many times as you like.

Q: Can I watch my purchased movie offline?

A: Unfortunately, YouTube does not support offline viewing for purchased movies. An internet connection is required to stream the movie.

Q: Can I share my purchased movie with others?

A: While you cannot directly share a purchased movie on YouTube, you can invite others to watch it with you if they are signed in to their own YouTube accounts.

Q: Can I watch my purchased movie on multiple devices?

A: Yes, once you’ve purchased a movie on YouTube, you can stream it on any device that supports YouTube, as long as you are signed in to your account.

In conclusion, purchasing and streaming movies on YouTube is a convenient way to enjoy your favorite films. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can easily access and watch your purchased movies on various devices. So sit back, relax, and let YouTube bring the magic of the big screen right into your living room.