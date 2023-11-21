When you buy a movie on Apple TV, how long does it last?

In the era of digital media, streaming platforms have become increasingly popular for accessing movies and TV shows. Apple TV, one of the leading players in this market, offers a vast library of content for users to enjoy. However, a common question that arises among users is how long a purchased movie on Apple TV lasts. Let’s delve into this query and shed some light on the matter.

How long does a purchased movie on Apple TV last?

When you buy a movie on Apple TV, you might expect to have unlimited access to it. However, the reality is slightly different. Once you purchase a movie on Apple TV, it remains available for you to watch as long as it is available on the platform. In other words, as long as the movie is still offered on Apple TV, you can stream it at any time.

What happens if a movie is removed from Apple TV?

Occasionally, movies may be removed from the Apple TV library due to licensing agreements or other factors. If a movie you have purchased is no longer available on Apple TV, it will be removed from your library. However, fear not! Apple ensures that you won’t lose your investment. In such cases, they provide a refund or credit for the purchase price, allowing you to choose an alternative movie or use the credit for other content.

Can I download a purchased movie on Apple TV?

Apple TV allows users to download purchased movies for offline viewing. This feature comes in handy when you want to watch a movie without an internet connection or while traveling. Once downloaded, the movie will remain accessible on your device until you delete it.

In conclusion, when you buy a movie on Apple TV, it will last as long as it remains available on the platform. If a movie is removed, Apple ensures you receive a refund or credit. Additionally, the ability to download purchased movies allows for offline viewing convenience. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite movies on Apple TV, knowing that your investment is secure.