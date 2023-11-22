When you buy a movie from Amazon Prime, do you keep it forever?

In the age of digital media, the way we consume movies and TV shows has drastically changed. Streaming services like Amazon Prime have become increasingly popular, offering a vast library of content at our fingertips. But what happens when you decide to purchase a movie from Amazon Prime? Do you get to keep it forever?

How does buying a movie on Amazon Prime work?

When you buy a movie on Amazon Prime, you are essentially purchasing a digital copy of the film. This means that you can stream it whenever you want, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. The movie is stored in your digital library, accessible through your Amazon account.

Do you keep the movie forever?

The short answer is yes, as long as Amazon continues to offer the movie in their library. Once you buy a movie on Amazon Prime, it remains in your digital library indefinitely. You can watch it as many times as you like, even if it becomes unavailable for purchase to other customers.

What happens if the movie is removed from Amazon Prime?

While it is rare, there may be instances where a movie is removed from Amazon Prime. This could happen due to licensing agreements expiring or other reasons. However, if you have already purchased the movie, it will still be available in your digital library. You will not lose access to it, and you can continue to stream it at your convenience.

Can I download the movie for offline viewing?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to download movies for offline viewing on certain devices. This feature is particularly useful when you are traveling or have limited internet access. However, it’s important to note that downloaded movies have an expiration date. Once the expiration date is reached, you will need to connect to the internet to renew the license and continue watching the movie.

In conclusion, when you buy a movie from Amazon Prime, you do keep it forever, as long as it remains available in their library. Your digital library provides you with the convenience of streaming your purchased movies anytime, anywhere. So go ahead, build your collection and enjoy your favorite films at your leisure.