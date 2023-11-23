When you block someone on TikTok, what do they see?

In the vast world of social media, blocking someone is often seen as a last resort when dealing with unwanted interactions or harassment. TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, is no exception. But what exactly happens when you block someone on TikTok? Let’s dive into the details.

When you block someone on TikTok, they will no longer be able to view your profile, videos, or interact with you in any way. It’s as if you’ve vanished from their TikTok universe. This means they won’t be able to comment on your videos, send you direct messages, or even see your username when searching for it.

What happens to existing interactions?

If you’ve already had interactions with the person you block, such as comments or messages, those interactions will still be visible to both parties. However, the blocked user will no longer be able to respond or initiate any new interactions with you.

Can the blocked user find out they’ve been blocked?

Yes, the blocked user will be able to tell that they have been blocked on TikTok. When they try to access your profile or interact with your content, they will receive an error message indicating that they are unable to view or engage with your account. This serves as a clear indication that they have been blocked.

Can you unblock someone on TikTok?

Yes, you have the option to unblock someone on TikTok if you change your mind or resolve any issues that led to the block. To unblock a user, simply go to your “Privacy and Safety” settings, find the “Blocked Accounts” section, and select the user you wish to unblock. Once unblocked, they will regain access to your profile and content.

In conclusion, blocking someone on TikTok effectively cuts off all communication and visibility between you and the blocked user. It provides a way to protect your privacy and maintain a positive experience on the platform. Remember, if you ever feel uncomfortable or harassed on TikTok, blocking is just one of the tools available to help you take control of your online experience.