When Will Trolls: Band Together Be on Netflix? Release Dates and Expectations

The highly anticipated movie Trolls: Band Together, the third installment in the Trolls franchise, is set to hit theaters worldwide in October and November. However, if you’re planning to watch it on Netflix, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. The movie will be available for streaming in the US in 2024.

Trolls: Band Together follows the lovable characters Poppy and Branch as they embark on a journey to reunite Branch with his former boy band, BroZone, and rescue their kidnapped friend Floyd. The film features the return of the original voice cast, including Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and Camila Cabello, along with some new additions.

In the US, the Netflix release of Trolls: Band Together is part of a deal struck between Netflix and Universal in 2021. This deal grants Netflix the first pay window rights for all output from Universal’s animation division, which includes DreamWorks and Illumination projects. Netflix holds this pay-1 window for 18 months, with Peacock sharing it for the same duration.

While exact theatrical windows for DreamWorks movies are not predictable, it is estimated that Trolls: Band Together will arrive on Peacock in January 2024 and make its way to Netflix US in early May or June 2024. Netflix is expected to hold onto the movie until the end of 2024 before it returns to Peacock.

As for international release dates, there are no official announcements yet. However, based on the release patterns of previous DreamWorks titles, it is speculated that countries like Australia and South Korea, which have similar first window rights as Netflix US, will receive the movie in spring 2024. Other regions, such as France and Belgium, may have to wait until late 2024, while the rest of the world might have to wait until 2025 or beyond.

In the meantime, fans of DreamWorks movies on Netflix can look forward to other upcoming releases, such as the Christmas spin-off to The Bad Guys and the exclusive release of Orion and the Dark in 2024. On the television side, there are new spin-offs to Jurassic World and new seasons of Gabby’s Dollhouse, Dew Drop Diaries, and Not Quite Narwhal.

Whether you’re planning to catch Trolls: Band Together in theaters or wait for its Netflix release, the movie promises to bring more music, adventure, and laughter to audiences of all ages.

Sources:

– [source article]