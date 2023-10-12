Taylor Swift: Will Her Eras Tour be Available for Streaming?

Taylor Swift has been making waves in the film industry, from directing her own short film to announcing her upcoming feature directorial debut. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour theatrical release. However, many are wondering if the concert film will be available for streaming.

While there have been no official announcements from Swift or any streaming platforms regarding the availability of The Eras Tour, it is not unlikely that major platforms are vying for the opportunity to host the film. In the past, Swift’s documentaries, such as Miss Americana and her Reputation Stadium Tour concert film, were released on Netflix. It wouldn’t be surprising if Netflix snatched up The Eras Tour as well. However, at this point, there have been no rumors or announcements about a streaming deal.

Even if a streaming agreement is reached, it is likely that the film won’t be available until after Swift completes her worldwide tour at the end of 2024. However, in the meantime, fans can still enjoy plenty of other exciting projects from Swift. She has a new album, Taylor’s Version, coming out, and has been making appearances at football games. Additionally, she continues to dominate stadiums across the globe.

Although fans may have to wait a little longer for The Eras Tour to find a streaming home, there is no shortage of exciting content to keep them occupied. Swift’s influence and success in both the music and film industries continue to grow, and fans can rest assured that there is much more to come from the multifaceted artist.

Sources: Elle