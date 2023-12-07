Social Security and SSI Payments to Increase in 2024

Summary: The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be increasing in 2024. This adjustment is made each year to account for changes in the cost of living and inflation. The increase is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Salaried Workers in Urban Areas and Administrative Workers (CPI-W).

According to the SSA, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2024 will be 3.2%. This means that beneficiaries, including retired workers, survivors, and individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance benefits (SSDI), can expect a corresponding boost in their monthly payments.

For retired workers, the average monthly payment will increase from $1,848 to approximately $1,907. The maximum benefit for those retiring at full retirement age will be $3,822. Couples receiving benefits together will see an increase from $2,939 to $3,033.

Other Social Security payment increases for 2024 include:

– Surviving spouse with two children: $3,540 to $3,653

– Single elderly surviving spouse: $1,718 to $1,773

– Worker with a disability, spouse, and children: $2,636 to $2,720

– All workers with a disability: $1,489 to $1,537

For individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the standard federal payment will increase from $914 to $943, and for couples, it will increase from $1,371 to $1,415.

The COLA increase will go into effect in December and the first increased payments will be sent in January 2024. Due to the holiday falling on January 1, the first increased SSI payment will be sent on Friday, December 29, 2023. The remaining increased payments will follow a payment schedule based on the recipient’s birthdate.

Overall, these adjustments ensure that Social Security and SSI payments keep pace with the rising cost of living, helping to maintain the purchasing power and financial well-being of beneficiaries.