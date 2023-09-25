“Oppenheimer” Won’t Release on Digital until November

Cillian Murphy fans anticipating the release of the biopic “Oppenheimer” on digital platforms may have to wait a bit longer. The film, directed Christopher Nolan, has been hailed some as “nature’s way of healing” and criticized others as being too verbose. While Greta Gerwig’s movie “Barbie” became available for streaming a few weeks ago, “Oppenheimer” will continue its theatrical run until the end of October, with its digital release scheduled for the end of November.

When Nolan made the move from Warner Bros. to Universal Pictures, it was under the condition that his future films would have an exclusive 100-day theatrical window. This means that “Oppenheimer” will remain on the big screen until the last week of October before becoming available on smaller screens. Producer Emma Thomas mentioned in an interview with the Associated Press that the film will require additional time to be prepared for its digital release.

Christopher Nolan has a history of including bonus features such as commentaries, interviews, and behind-the-scenes clips in his home releases. Given this, it is likely that the director needs the extra time to package “Oppenheimer” for its digital debut.

While the wait may be longer than anticipated, fans can expect a comprehensive digital release of “Oppenheimer” that will enhance their viewing experience with additional content. Until then, audiences can continue to enjoy the film in theaters.

