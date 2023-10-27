New Article: “Apple Studios Makes Strategic Move with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Release”

Apple Studios has made a strategic move with the release of its latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The Martin Scorsese western crime epic has already made an impressive $44 million globally in its opening weekend in theaters. However, many movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch it in the comfort of their own homes.

With a runtime of three-and-a-half hours, it’s understandable that some viewers prefer to enjoy the movie without the need for a bathroom break. For those planning to see it in theaters, we have the best time for you to step out for a quick break. But if you’re holding out to watch it in your own living room, here’s what we know.

Reviews are pouring in for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and the general consensus is overwhelmingly positive. Critics have praised Martin Scorsese’s direction, the captivating performances of the cast, and the meticulously crafted storytelling.

While the studio has not yet announced an official streaming date, sources reveal that it is likely to be at least 45 days from the movie’s theatrical release date. According to The New York Times, we can expect the film to be available for streaming in the first week of December. However, there is speculation that Apple Studios may decide to move the release to streaming in 2024, depending on the film’s box office performance.

This departure from Apple Studios’ usual streaming-first approach is a result of a partnership with Paramount Pictures to release “Killers of the Flower Moon” in over 3,600 theaters worldwide. By opting for a theatrical release first, Apple Studios aims to generate buzz and capitalize on the film’s box office potential.

For those wondering where “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be streaming, look no further than Apple TV+. The Apple-owned streaming service will exclusively host the film, offering viewers the opportunity to experience this highly anticipated crime epic from the comfort of their own homes.

