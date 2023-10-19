Will Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon be Available to Stream Soon?

After its screening at Cannes earlier this year, Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is set to hit theaters this week. However, for those who prefer to watch movies from the comfort of their own homes, the wait may be a little longer.

Although an exact release date for streaming on Apple TV has not been announced, previous films on the platform have been available to stream within a week of their theatrical release. Some films, however, have taken longer to arrive on the streaming service. For Scorsese’s previous film, The Irishman, it took just three weeks after its limited theatrical run for it to be available on Netflix.

Due to the buzz surrounding Killers of the Flower Moon, it is expected to have an extended run in theaters. This means that streaming the film from home may not be an option for quite some time. If you are eager to see it as soon as possible, your best bet would be to head to your local theater.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a historical crime drama based on the book of the same name David Grann. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, it tells the story of a series of murders targeting members of the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe that became wealthy after the discovery of oil on their land.

As for now, fans will have to wait for further updates on the film’s streaming release date. In the meantime, it is recommended to catch it on the big screen for the full cinematic experience.

